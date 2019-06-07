PIX11 goes wild with the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Running one of the busiest and most progressive zoos in the country is no easy feat. Yet, day in and day out the staff at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium is hard at work behind-the scenes making sure that everything in the front of the house is on track. And on season two of Nat Geo Wild's "Secrets of the Zoo," you can watch it all unfold.

PIX11 anchors Kala Rama and Dan Mannarino got a taste of what it's like to work with animals who will steal the spotlight every time. They were introduced to animal ambassadors from the zoo. A sloth, penguin, leopard cubs, and a wallaby--all joined the news team on set for a quick show and tell.

You can watch "Secrets of the Zoo" on Nat Geo Wild on Sundays at 9pm.