Overturned tractor trailer causes traffic closure on Rt. 440 in Bayonne, NJ

BAYONNE, N.J. — City officials warned drivers Friday morning that Route 440 is closed in both directions after a tractor trailer overturned near the Bayonne-Jersey City border.

AIR 11 was over the scene Friday morning and showed the overturned truck on its side near a bend in the road. You can watch video of AIR 11’s live stream from this morning.

The Bayonne Office of Emergency Management tweeted the alert Friday just before 7 a.m., warning people to seek alternate routes, as the incident is expected to cause major impacts to travel.

No injuries have been reported yet. AIR 11 showed emergency workers taking a man, likely the driver, out of the truck and putting him into an ambulance.