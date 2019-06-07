One dead after two men shot in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST BRONX — Police are investigating after two men were shot, one fatally, just after midnight Friday in the Bronx.

Authorities said police responded around 12:15 a.m. Friday to a 911 call of people shot in front of 1255 Adee Ave. in the East Bronx.

When officers arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds, police said.

A 35-year-old man had been shot in the chest and a 57-year-old man had been shot in the shoulder, according to authorities.

EMS responded and transported both men to an area hospital, where the 35-year-old victim was pronounced dead, police said.

The 57-year-old victim survived the shooting but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police have made no arrests but said the investigation remains ongoing.

