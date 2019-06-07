Man sought by police for citywide bank robberies

NEW YORK CITY – A man who claimed to be armed during three robberies that took place in three different New York City boroughs is being sought by police, NYPD officials said Thursday.

Police have released surveillance footage of a man who allegedly robbed a Chase bank located on 335 Columbus Ave. in the Upper West Side and another Chase bank on 104-17 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills, Queens.

In the Manhattan branch, the teller refused his demands causing him to flee. In the second incident, the teller complied and he fled with approximately $2,000 in cash, according to authorities.

The man has also been connected to another bank robbery that took place on May 3 in a Chase bank located on Jamaica Avenue in Brooklyn, police said.

At each of the banks the robber passed the bank teller a note demanding the money and stating that he had a firearm, according to police.

Police have released a picture of the man sought, and asked for help finding him. He is described as being approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a yellow cap and all dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).