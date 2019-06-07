Man gropes woman after following her into Brooklyn apartment building: police

CROWN HEIGHT, Brooklyn – A man is being sought by police for allegedly following a woman into her Brooklyn building and repeatedly groping her, police said Friday.

Last Sunday, a man allegedly followed a 22-year-old woman into her building, located near Albany Avenue and Saint Johns Place, where he followed her up to her floor then grabbed her buttocks twice before fleeing the scene.

Police have release surveillance footage of the man sought. He was described as having a thin build, and was he last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).