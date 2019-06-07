Man attempts to rape a 30-year-old woman in Staten Island: police

PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island — Police on Friday released a sketch of a man accused of attempting to rape a woman in Staten Island.

A 30-year-old woman was followed by the unidentified man as she was walking into a building around 11 p.m. on Jan. 19 near Cary Avenue and Clove Road, according to officials.

Once inside the building, the attacker attempted to forcibly remove the victim’s pants as she tried to fight him off, police said.

Police have asked for help for finding the attacker. He is described as a man approximately 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds and has a tattoo on his neck.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).