If you've ever watched the hit CW show "Riverdale," you know "Cheryl Blossom" brings drama each week. Well the actress behind that love-to-hate character is Madelaine Petsch. She joined PIX11's Ojinika Obiekwe on the couch for a little chat about her latest project--designing sunglasses for eyewear brand Prive Revaux. Her new collection is currently available online. However, you better hurry because the last line of shades she created for Prive Revaux sold out in 24 hours.
“Riverdale’s” Madelaine Petsch proves she’s a shady lady
