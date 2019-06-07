Lunch at the 2019 Belmont Stakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Belmont Stakes kicks off tomorrow with perfect weather predicted for a fast track in the third leg of the Triple Crown. While there’s no contender this year for that storied title, there will still be plenty of excitement for the longest race in the circuit at a mile and a half.

PIX 11’s Kirstin Cole interviewed some of the people who make the world of racing a better place.

Christine Moore is a milliner, and is the premiere hat maker of the Belmont. Her silk flower festooned creations sell at the Belmont and every other major racing venue.

While you may need a small mortgage to buy some of her creations, she stresses their unique nature.

“We don’t buy pre-made trim. We hand paint our silk, even tie dye some. Every feather is placed and ribbon chosen to be unique,” she explains. It’s the ultimate souvenir for New York’s best racing weekend.

Grounds Keeper Glen Kozak says the track will be running fast, as will the turf, with no rain in the forecast. But Kodak won’t predict whether it will be Country Home, War of Will. He’ll only say the tens of thousands of fans won’t be disappointed.

Rich Schossberg, a trainer at Belmont, also helps place retired horses. And retirement isn’t entirely accurate.

These horses, after a few short years on the track will go on to compete as Hunter Jumpers, work as police horses or therapy animals for Veterans with PTSD or children with autism.

And what’s a race without food and beverages? Chef Carmen Callo Of Centerplate, the official caterers of Belmont Park, are making mouths water with carved beef tenderloin, a do it yourself donut bar and the Belmont Jewel. Bon Appetite!