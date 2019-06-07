Dr. Ruth, other Holocaust survivors plead for tolerance as anti-Semitism grows

Posted 5:34 PM, June 7, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:35PM, June 7, 2019

Nearly eight decades after the Holocaust, hate crimes against Jewish people have been increasing at alarming rates. There has been a 90% spike in anti-Semitic incidents in New York City alone over the past year.

This comes as a groundbreaking exhibition on Auschwitz opens at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in lower Manhattan which explores new details about the concentration camp, the largest documented mass murder site in human history.

We hear from three Holocaust survivors who reflect on their experiences of  living through a genocide and share their thoughts on a future of greater inclusion and less hate. We also hear from Bill Tingling who has taken on the challenge of spreading that message with his initiative called a Tour for Tolerance.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.