Bronx food pantries in jeopardy as demand rises

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx —Without sufficient funds to continue feeding New York’s hungriest borough, one of the largest food pantry service providers in the Bronx is in crisis.

The non-profit Bronx Works currently runs 5 food pantries and provides food bags twice a month for anyone that shows up.

“This helps me. The pantry helps me,” Carmen Mojer, 76, said. While her husband works and they both get social security, it’s not enough money to feed her family.

A recent report from Hunger Free America show more than 1 in 4 Bronx residents experience food insecurity; Bronx Works is unable to meet up to the borough’s demand.

“There’s a lack of funding so we can’t purchase enough food,” John Weed, Assistant Executive Director at Bronx Works said.

With the need to cut back on the number of food bags the non-profit gives out in Morris Heights, Weed said that they are in dire need of government funding and private donations.

“We’re citing a figure of $100,000. That would allow us to buy food, to staff the operation and to really get it on stable footing,” he said.

Carmen Mojer said life would be much harder without access to BronxWorks’ food pantry.

“It would be very sad because then I wouldn’t have the extras that I needed. So we couldn’t eat like we do now,” she said.

To find out more about BronxWorks and to learn how you can help go to http://www.bronxworks.org/take-action