Attack on young girl on MTA bus investigated as hate crime

THE BRONX — A vicious attack on a young girl in the Bronx is being investigated as a hate crime.

Fatoumata Camara, the 22-year-old victim, was shown on a surveillance video brutally beaten after being forced off of an MTA bus, where she was taunted for wearing a hijab.

The NYPD's hate crime task force is investigating based on what it calls "new information provided by the victim." However, Camara says that new information, the surveillance video, is something the NYPD should have gotten but did not on its own.

A broken nose, facial abrasions and medical bills totaling $4,000 are among the things Camara says she suffered from the attack.

"The worst thing about this whole situation is the police not doing their job," Camara told PIX11.

She says she found the footage herself after being told there was no camera in the area where the incident happened. In the footage, she confronts the teens who taunted her, they got off the bus and then they proceeded to beat her up, removing her hijab, before a good Samaritan was able to drag her away.

Police arrived about five minutes after the incident started. Camara says three people were arrested, but they were apparently let go.

Camara and her attorneys were in court today along with attorneys for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, meeting with the Bronx District Attorney's Office. They claim that, were it not for media coverage, the case would've gone nowhere.

No word from the alleged attackers at this point.