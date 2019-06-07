Apollo Theater honors Temptations with Walk of Fame spot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video HARLEM — The Apollo Theater honored The Temptations Friday, giving the group a spot on their Walk of Fame in Harlem.

Otis Williams, the last surviving original member of the group, accepted the honor.

Williams joked with PIX11, “I love excitement, if it should stop i'm in trouble.”

The Temptations first performed at the Apollo in the early 1960’s. Williams says the group rehearsed for days, “we had heard about man, if you don’t do good at The Apollo, they will let you know, they will boo you, they will cuss you out.”

Congressman Adriano Espaillat spoke during their induction ceremony remembering their music, “if you had a new girlfriend, they had a song for you. If you broke up with your girlfriend, they had a song for you.”