Actor and activist Jesse Williams honored Moving Mountains for the Arts

Actor Jesse Williams may entertain television audiences on "Grey's Anatomy." However, he's equally committed to making a difference off screen. He's involved with organizations changing the landscape of urban communities and improving the lives of underserved youth. This year Moving Mountains for the Arts will honor Williams for his work as and activist and patron for the arts.

About Moving Mountains for the Arts

Moving Mountains Inc. is comprised of young actors, actresses, singers, dancers, writers, and musicians, committed to exposing the serious social issues confronting their peers. By utilizing original scripts with strong positive messages attached, Moving Mountains theater productions are able to promote the importance of making good choices, and exposes the dangers of choosing to be a part of any negative actions to young audiences. Moving Mountains Inc. can now reach audiences outside of New York with short films.