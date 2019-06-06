Uber launching on-demand helicopter flights between Lower Manhattan and JFK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK—Uber is moving from the New York City streets to the skies as it debuts a new helicopter service next month.

The ride-sharing company is rolling out Uber Copter which will provide trips between Lower Manhattan and Kennedy International Airport. Passengers will be able to book trips directly on their Uber app.

In addition to the 8-minute flight, people will also be picked up and dropped of by Uber rides on both legs of the journey. A similar airport transportation service is also offered by helicopter startup Blade which has routes from Manhattan to Kennedy, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

When Uber Copter launches July 9, it will only be available to the company’s Platinum and Diamond rewards program members. All flights are operated by HeliFlite and will cost between $200 and $225 per person.

People will only be able to schedule a trip during weekday afternoon hours.