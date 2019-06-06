Teen caught on video stealing cash out of register at Bronx restaurant: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Police are looking for a teenager they said stole cash right out of a Bronx restaurant's cash register Saturday morning.

According to police, on Saturday, June 1, just after 6 a.m., a teen entered A.A.A. Caridad, a Dominican restaurant, located at 3108 Webster Ave. in the Norwood section of the Bronx, restaurant through an unlocked front door.

The teen went behind the service counter and stole $75 in cash from the cash register before fleeing through the same front door, police said.

The individual, described by authorities as 16 to 18 years old with short, black hair, was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.

Police said he was last seen heading westbound on East 205th Street.

Authorities have released the above surveillance footage of the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).