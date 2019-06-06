Star-studded ‘Secret Life of Pets 2’ cast talks about their new film

Ojinika Obiekwe sits down and talks to the cast of the new animated film "The Secret Life of Pets 2." In this sequel to the film "The Secret Life of Pets," the animals release their inner superhero.

