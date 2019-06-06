Second arrest made in Massapequa homicide: police

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Nassau County police announced Thursday they have made another arrest in connection to the death of a teen whose remains were found in the Massapequa Preserve last month.

Raul Ponce, 19, was taken into custody Thursday and is expected to be charged with two counts of second-degree murder, according to authorities.

This is the second arrest that police have made in the homicide of 18-year-old Uniondale resident, Bryan Steven Cho Lemus.

Police previously arrested alleged MS-13 gang member Stanley Gerson Juarez, 22, in connection to the crime. Juarez was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.