Off-duty NYC transit employee tries to rob victim at knifepoint in Brooklyn: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – An off-duty New York City Transit Authority employee has been arrested for punching a victim during a knifepoint robbery in Brooklyn, police said Thursday.

Corey Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly trying to rob a man on Bedford Avenue and Sterling Place.

Smith, who is a surface operator, demanded the victim hand over $3,000 he was carrying, police said. Smith then allegedly struck the victim in the face, while carrying a knife in his other hand.

Police saw the robbery taking place and quickly arrested Smith, officials said.

The male victim was not otherwise harmed, the NY Daily News reports.

Smith is expected to be charged with attempted robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.