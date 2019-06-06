NYPD mourning veteran chief who took his own life ahead of mandatory retirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York officials and the NYPD are mourning the passing of Deputy Chief Steven Silks, who took his own life Wednesday, PIX11 can confirm.

Chief Silks, 62, is being remembered for his long career of invaluable service to the people of New York. "Stevie," as he was known to those who loved him, loved this city and his job, according to friend and PIX11 reporter Kirstin Cole.

For 38 years, Silks worked the streets of New York, rising through the ranks, becoming the executive officer of Queens North.

Through Silks' career he commanded two Bronx precincts, was second-in-command at the Police Academy and worked precincts in Queens and Brooklyn.

Off the job, Silks was a fixture at the U.S. Open, the Five Boro Bike Tour, Shea Stadium — and later Citi Field.

Known by his officers and everyone who met him as a warm and generous man, Silks will be remembered for his devotion to the job. His friends would say Chief Silks was married to the police department and that his brothers and sisters in blue were his closest family, PIX11's Kirstin Cole says.

Facing the NYPD's mandatory retirement, Silks turned in his retirement papers on Tuesday, with his last day on the force scheduled for just one month away.

Resources: Getting help

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

Depression and suicidal thoughts are often exhibited in many ways. Warning signs for suicide can include, but are not limited to, talking about wanting to die; conveying feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or being a burden; and displaying extreme moods.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advises that you do not leave the person alone, call a prevention hotline, and take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

For more information on suicide prevention, including additional resources and warning signs, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.”