New Bushwick gallery’s opening exhibit spotlights powerful women like Michelle Obama, Diana Ross

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn –Several powerful women adorn the walls of a new art space in Bushwick.

The Gloria Gale Gallery, created by Queens native Damien Escobar, is geared towards providing a platform for artists. Escobar is an Emmy award-winning violinist with more than a decade of experience in the music industry.

In addition to performing on ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno’ and ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ Escobar also performed during President Obama’s Inauguration in 2009.

Escobar said that he hopes to continue giving back and eventually “create the Juilliard School of Music in Jamaica, Queens… [with] an emphasis on arts and financial literacy. ”

The new gallery’s opening exhibit features Allison Dayka “Beauty Collection,” inspired by the powerful stories of strong women. It highlights prominent women such as Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Grammy-winning Singer Diana Ross.

“The message that I want people to take away from this collection is that beauty is within and that we are all beautiful,” Allison Dayka told PIX11.

Find out more about the gallery’s free events and exhibits on their website.

Reporting by Veronica Rosario.