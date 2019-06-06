Man stabbed 3 times in Brooklyn; attacker sought: police

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn – A man is being sought Thursday for stabbing another man multiple times during a dispute with a woman in Sunset Park, police said.

The attack took place last Sunday near Ninth Avenue and 39th Street, after the victim engaged in a verbal argument with a 22-year-old woman, according to the NYPD.

During the argument the woman allegedly pulled a knife from her purse and handed a man she was with. He then stabbed the victim three times in his torso, police said.

He being sought by police. The man allegedly then proceeded to stab the victim’s torso three times before fleeing the scene according to authorities.

The woman was caught by police and faces charges, according to police.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Police have released a picture of the attacker sought, and asked for help finding him. He is described as a 35-year-old man with tattoos on his arms.

