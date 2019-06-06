Man arrested in fatal shooting on busy Newark street

NEWARK (AP) — Police in Newark have arrested a man for a fatal shooting that occurred near a busy downtown intersection.

Jahid Nelson is charged with murder and weapons offenses. The 21-year-old Newark resident was arrested Wednesday at a motel in Union.

Twenty-six-year-old Terrence Wilson was gunned down Tuesday morning in a store near the intersection of Broad and Market streets in Newark as hundreds of commuters and shoppers passed nearby.

Police said Thursday the shooting was targeted, but they didn’t specify a motive.

They also credited a system of surveillance cameras in downtown Newark with aiding in the investigation. Newark has more than 150 cameras placed around the city.

