Junior’s mother agrees to watch remainder of murder trial from outside courtroom following outburst

THE BRONX — The mother of slain teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz and officials with the Bronx District Attorney’s Office came to a joint decision Thursday that she will watch the remainder of the murder trial from a separate room.

The decision was made two days after Leandra Feliz yelled out loud during the cross-examination of cooperating witness Michael “Sosa” Reyes, and was asked to leave the courtroom.

Leandra Feliz and the DA came to the joint agreement after she arrived to the trial Thursday, according to Christopher A. Carrion, principal attorney and founder at Carrion Law Group, P.C. (“CLG”).

After leaving the courtroom on Tuesday, Leandra Feliz summoned PIX11 to a nearby gas station to explain that she was upset by Reyes' testimony that one of the men allegedly involved in her son's death was not a gang member at the time of the 2018 attack.

“Kevin Alvarez has a good offer, time served,” mother Leandra Feliz said of another witness, “and then I’m afraid now Michael ‘Sosa’ Reyes is trying to clean up another one of the Bad Boys.” The Bad Boys being a sect of the Trinitarios gang — several members of which are accused of killing Junior.

Junior’s mom said she got upset during Sosa’s testimony, under cross-examination, that the guy who was riding in his car — known as Philly — was not a Bad Boy Trinitarios member the night Junior was chased and then fatally stabbed on June 20, 2018.

Philly, whose real name is Danilo Payamps Pacheco, is facing charges of murder in the second degree at a later Bronx trial.

“He’s trying to clean him, too,” the mother said on Tuesday about Pacheco.