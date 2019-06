Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It’s been a busy week for Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. First he gets hauled away in handcuffs during a rent reform rally in Albany. Less than 24 hours later, he’s at a City Hall rally, and he also dropped in at the disciplinary trial of officer Daniel Pantaleo.

Williams talks to PIX11 about rent regulations and the backlash against prosecutor Linda Fairstein following the debut of the Netflix series “When They See Us.”