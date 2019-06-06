Happ wins 5th straight decision, Yankees beat Jays 6-2

TORONTO — J.A. Happ pitched seven strong innings to win his fifth straight decision, Aaron Hicks and Gio Urshela homered, and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

DJ LeMahieu had three hits and two RBIs, and the Yankees snapped a three-game losing streak, their first since early April.

Happ (6-3) allowed one run and four hits, walked none and struck out four in his first start in Toronto since the Blue Jays traded him to the Yankees last July 26.

Eric Sogard ended Happ’s shutout bid with a leadoff homer in the sixth, his fifth.

Chad Green pitched the eighth but left after the first three batters reached in the ninth. Aroldis Chapman came on and got Teoscar Hernández to ground into a double play, then ended it by getting Freddy Galvis to line out. Chapman earned his 18th save in 19 opportunities.

LeMahieu is batting a major league-best .491 (26 for 53) with runners in scoring position. He’s 9 for his last 16 in such situations.

The Blue Jays were seeking their first three-game winning streak since sweeping a home series against Oakland from April 26-28.

New York opened the scoring with a four-run second against struggling Blue Jays right-hander Edwin Jackson. The spurt started when Thairo Estrada reached on a two-out throwing error by third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., whose throw to first struck Estrada in the helmet. Estrada was checked and remained in the game.

Cameron Maybin singled, LeMahieu hit an RBI double and Hicks followed with a three-run homer, his third.

Urshela hit a leadoff blast in the fourth, his fourth. Three batters later, LeMahieu chased Jackson with an RBI single.

Jackson (0-4) allowed six runs, two earned, in 3 1/3 innings, losing his fourth straight start. Jackson decreased his ERA to 11.90 after allowing 10 runs in his previous outing at Colorado.