BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Bushwick's first annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is set to be celebrated this Sunday. The event's community liaison and parade organizer explain how the it all came together.
First Puerto Rican Day Parade celebrated in Bushwick this Sunday
-
Memorial Day guide: NY and NJ parades, ceremonies, street fairs and more
-
New Yorkers show off creative looks at Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival
-
Officer fires shot after man refuses to drop knife in Brooklyn: police
-
New York commemorates fallen war heroes in multiple ways this Memorial Day
-
New Bushwick gallery’s opening exhibit spotlights powerful women like Michelle Obama, Diana Ross
-
-
Brooklyn ax attack: Man charged with killing pregnant woman, injuring girlfriend, DA says
-
Entertainment Weekly celebrates Pride month at Stonewall
-
Police searching for knife-wielding thief accused of robbing pizzerias in Manhattan, Brooklyn
-
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Manhattan celebrates Irish heritage
-
Meghan, Harry release baby feet photo for US Mother’s Day
-
-
A focus on immigration at New York’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
-
Legislation introduced could make Puerto Rico 51st U.S. state
-
Governors Ball set to bring 150,000 music lovers to Randall’s Island