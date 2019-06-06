First Puerto Rican Day Parade celebrated in Bushwick this Sunday

Posted 4:21 PM, June 6, 2019, by

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Bushwick's first annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is set to be celebrated this Sunday. The event's community liaison and parade organizer explain how the it all came together.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.