FDNY hosts annual Pride Celebration

SOHO, Manhattan — The FDNY hosted its 4th Annual LGBTQ Celebration with a block party on Spring Street outside the New York City Fire Museum.

The FDNY color guard got the event started as the rainbow flag, strung up by two ladder trucks at the corner of Hudson and Spring Streets, glistened in the late afternoon sun.

“This annual event has been a chance to celebrate a group in our workforce for their many accomplishments and brave work to protect New Yorkers,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Nigro gave opening remarks, acknowledging FDNY members who are also members of the LGBTQ community.

One of them - Chief Lillian Bonsignore, is head of EMS Operations. The openly-gay Bonsignore is the highest ranking female in the department.

“The FDNY does its job no matter who you are, you’re part of the FDNY family,” said Bonsignore.

Perhaps the biggest attraction of the night was an ambulance wrapped in Pride colors with the city skyline.

“The Fire Department decided to get all dolled up for Pride Month,” said Chief Bonsignore. “This our way to tell all members of the LGBTQ community we respect them and support them.”

Entertainer Tym Moss served as emcee. Tonewall, an a cappella band of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, also performed.

With firefighters involved, you can always expect great food! The grill was sizzling with burgers and hotdogs. Corn on the cob, knishes and watermelon rounded out the menu.