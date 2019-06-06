Breaking: 1 dead in crash involving 20 cadets near West Point

Emergency response after crash involving at least 20 cadets near West Point

Posted 8:40 AM, June 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:45AM, June 6, 2019

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving at least 20 cadets at a training site near West Point Thursday morning, according to authorities.

A personnel carrier from West Point overturned on Route 293 and Natural Bridge Road, sources told PIX11.

New York State Police said troopers were assisting West Point personnel responding to the crash near the U.S. Military Academy.

West Point officials said it was a training accident in an area where cadet summer training takes place.

It was not immediately how many vehicles were involved and how many people were injured.

Everyone is advised to avoid Route 293, the U.S. Military Academy tweeted.

