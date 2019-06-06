Body found as NYPD searches for missing detective in Brooklyn: source

BROOKLYN — The NYPD launched a search for a missing detective on Thursday, sources said.

Detective Joseph’s Calabrese car was found earlier Thursday in the Plumb Beach parking lot of the Belt Parkway, sources said. A body was found during the search.

Dozens of NYPD vehicles and officers were on scene Thursday afternoon.

NYPD officials have not yet shared any information, but police did advise New Yorkers to expect traffic delays on the Eastbound Belt Parkway near Knapp Street in Brooklyn because of police activity.

Police began a search for Calabrese the day after NYPD Deputy Chief Steven Silks killed himself. Silks turned in his retirement papers on Tuesday, with his last day on the force scheduled for just one month away. He killed himself Wednesday.

