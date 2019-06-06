20-year-old shot in foot in the Bronx; two men sought: police

WOODSTOCK, Bronx — Two men are sought after shooting a 20-year-old in the foot, police said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. on Southern Boulevard near East 159th Street, according to the NYPD.

The victim was walking when the two unidentified men displayed a firearm and released a single round, hitting the victim in the left foot, police said. After the shot was fired, the two men fled the scene eastbound on Southern Boulevard.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, according to police.

Police have asked for help for finding the two men. They are described as being in their late teens to early twenties.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).