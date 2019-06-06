2 women, ages 74 and 82, struck by stray bullets inside Queens home: police

LAURELTON, Queens—Two women were grazed after stray bullets penetrated the window of their Queens home, police said Thursday.

The incident happened Wednesday, shortly before 11:40 p.m. at 220-18 136th Ave.

Both women, ages 72 and 84, were sitting at a kitchen table, near the hallway area when shots rang out near their Laurelton home, police said.

Stray bullets pierced their kitchen window, striking the 74-year-old woman in the forearm and the 82-year-old woman in the shoulder, according to police.

Both women were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

