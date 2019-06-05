VIDEO: ‘Donut Desperado’ jumps over counter, records himself stealing from NJ Dunkin’ Donuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police in New Jersey are looking for the “Donut Desperado” who recorded himself stealing a donut from a Dunkin’ Donuts store Saturday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts along Georges Road in Monmouth Junction.

Surveillance video shows the man in a red hoodie jumping over the counter, grabbing a donut — all while recording himself in the act.

The store employee appears to walk away and tell her coworker what was happening as the man walks away from the store.

Wanted - Donut Desperado

On June 1st at 8:28pm this actor jumped the counter at @dunkindonuts on George's Rd took a donut while live streaming. This is 2nd incident. Any info call 732-329-4646. pic.twitter.com/fyFOftvPRt — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) June 4, 2019

For any information, call South Brunswick Police at 732-329-4646.