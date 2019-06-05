VIDEO: ‘Donut Desperado’ jumps over counter, records himself stealing from NJ Dunkin’ Donuts

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police in New Jersey are looking for the “Donut Desperado” who recorded himself stealing a donut from a Dunkin’ Donuts store Saturday morning.
It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts along Georges Road in Monmouth Junction.
Surveillance video shows the man in a red hoodie jumping over the counter, grabbing a donut — all while recording himself in the act.
The store employee appears to walk away and tell her coworker what was happening as the man walks away from the store.
For any information, call South Brunswick Police at 732-329-4646.