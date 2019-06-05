Sleeping woman sexually assaulted in NJ home; man arrested: police

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — A man is under arrest after sexually assaulting a woman who had been sleeping in a North Bergen home, police said Wednesday.

Oscar Juracan-Juracan, 26, of North Bergen, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 49-year-old woman in a home on Fourth Avenue on Saturday, May 25.

The victim reported that she was awakened and sexually assaulted by an unknown man, according to authorities.

Juracan-Juracan has been charged with aggravated first-degree sexual assault; second-degree burglary; third-degree terroristic threats; and simple assault, a disorderly persons offense, according to Hudson County Protectors Office.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.