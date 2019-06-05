PIX flashback: Watch the first minutes of the Morning News premiere from June 5, 2000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, June 5, 2019, is the 19th anniversary of the PIX11 Morning News. To mark the occasion, we're throwing it back 19 years to our very first morning show.

Above, watch the first 16 minutes of the WB11 Morning News premiere from June 5, 2000, from 6 to 8 a.m. on WPIX.

You might even notice some familiar faces, as some of the morning show's day-one reporters and anchors are still on PIX11 News today.

The top stories in the above broadcast really serve as a time capsule of the time. Which story from early June 2000 is your favorite?