Mom allegedly tries to drown daughters at Manhattan shelter, blames bad marijuana: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A 35-year-old mom allegedly tried to drown her daughters inside an East Harlem shelter on Tuesday morning, police said.

Security at the East River Family Shelter found the 15-month-old girl and 6-year-old girl after Keyshana Mims allegedly ran through the shelter naked, yelling that her daughters were dying, officials said. The older girl told officers their mom held them under water.

Neither girl was seriously harmed.

Mims claimed to be on bad marijuana, an NYPD spokesperson said. She was taken to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation. Mims had since been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

PIX11 has reached out to the New York City Administration for Children’s Services for comment.