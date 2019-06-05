Midday with Muller: Drug trafficking bust, Mayor de Blasio gets first union endorsement, PIX11 Morning News turns 19!

Twenty-two people were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs from Mexico to the Bronx. Also, Mayor de Blasio gets his first union endorsement. And the PIX11 Morning News turns 19! Find out how much we’ve changed. We discuss that and more on Midday with Muller.

