Man threatens to harm Brooklyn deli employee’s child, steals $900: police

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the man who allegedly went into a Brooklyn deli and threatened a store employee while demanding money last Tuesday.

The man entered a deli on along 80th Street and 18th Avenue in Bensonhurst just before 8:30 a.m.

He threatened to harm the 32-year-old store employee’s child if he wasn’t given money.

After the man was unsuccessful in opening the register, he removed $900 from the employee’s purse before fleeing west on 80th Street, police said.

The employee was not injured.

Police are looking for the suspected thief, described to be in his 30s and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded shirt, block jogging pants and sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).