Man rides up on motorbike, shoots man in shoulder in the Bronx: police

BRONX — Police are looking for a man they say rode up on the back of a motorcycle and shot a man in the Bronx on Tuesday.

Authorities said a 27-year-old man was standing near Davidson Avenue and West 184th Street in the Bronx Tuesday around 8 p.m. when two men approached on a grey motorbike.

The man on the back of the motorbike hopped off and used a handgun to fire shots at the victim, hitting him in the right shoulder, police said.

The two men fled the scene while the victim was transported to an area hospital, according to police.

The driver of the motorbike is described as an adult man wearing all black, with orange writing on the front of his sweater, while the passenger who fired the gun is described as an adult man wearing all black, with a mask and gloves.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance footage of the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).