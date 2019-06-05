Lawmakers, activists call for reexamination of cases handled by Central Park 5 prosecutors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- With backlash building against prosecutors involved in the notorious Central Park Jogger cases following the Netflix miniseries “When They See Us” — the Manhattan District Attorney's Office is so far resisting calls for his office to take action.

“You cannot go on and have a fruitful life after you destroy five young people’s lives as well as their families,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams surrounded by lawmakers and activists.

They are calling for the re-examining of perhaps hundreds of cases handled by two prosecutors linked to the notorious case.

“Especially those cases where there was no DNA evidence,” Williams said.

“When They See Us” explores the arrest of five teens, their coerced confessions, wrongful conviction and years later the overturning of those convictions — all following a brutal rape and assault of a jogger in Central Park back in 1989.

The series shines a particularly harsh spotlight on Linda Fairstein, who ran the Manhattan DA’s Sex Crime Unit, as well as lead Prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer.

Lederer still works for current Manhattan DA Cy Vance and lectures a Columbia University. Activists want to see her fired.

Fairstein is now retired, and a successful author. Due to backlash has already begun retreating from public life.

Williams will soon send a formal letter to Vance with his demands; however, Vance seems disinclined to take any action.

His director of communications released this statement: