Federal Aviation Administration holds information sessions for LaGuardia AirTrain proposal

Ground transportation is a big topic at the airport.

Plans for an AirTrain at LaGuardia have been part of the major rebuilding of the airport. New gates, terminal structures, parking and roads are under construction.

The AirTrain project has entered the environmental-impact phase. A number of factors including noise, pollution and visual impact will be studied and public comment will be included. A draft will be presented with additional open houses in August 2020.

The Port Authority is proposing the train link between LaGuardia Airport and Willets Point in Queens which offers rides on the 7 train and Long Island Rail Road.

An AirTrain connect JFK Airport.

This current proposal would not require the acquisition of private property.

Cost estimates have put the LaGuardia AirTrain project around $2 billion. The complete project at the airport in the the $8 billion range.

Some opponents have organized with Riverkeeper, a group that also advocates for environmental concerns.

Supporters say the airport needs mass transit. A Whole New LGA presents its case at this website.

Public comment to the FAA will be received at a second open house on Thursday evening at the New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott and on line through June 17.

Send an email to comments@lgaaccesseis.com

The FAA is the lead agency for the project and is conducting the environmental impact study as required with the National Environmental Policy Act.