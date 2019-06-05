BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Residents in NYCHA's Bushwick Houses told PIX11 they don't go out at night, as crimes in public housing in the 10 Brooklyn North precincts have increased compared to last year. In the 63 Brooklyn North public housing facilities, there have already been 13 murders, up from 5 this time last year.
‘Could this be your last breath’: increased crime in Brooklyn public housing has residents concerned
-
2 charged after group brutally beats teen for his moped in front of Bushwick bodega
-
Killing of 83-year-old in Brooklyn apartment is second in building; residents call for more security
-
Affordable-housing scam: 3 women accused of accepting nearly $900K in bribes to take people off waiting lists
-
Some NYCHA senior centers are set to close; residents are outraged
-
Man wanted for exposing himself to two children in Brooklyn: police
-
-
NYPD holds ‘Against Hate’ town hall in Brooklyn
-
83-year-old woman killed in her Brooklyn home
-
Rent for NYCHA tenants could increase under proposed cuts to public housing in Trump budget
-
83-year-old woman found dead in Brooklyn apartment
-
Brooklyn ax attack: Man charged with killing pregnant woman, injuring girlfriend, DA says
-
-
Man gropes woman inside Brooklyn apartment building: police
-
Man found fatally shot in head behind Brooklyn apartment complex: police
-
Crime in NYCHA buildings, hate crimes rise in NYC