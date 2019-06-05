‘Could this be your last breath’: increased crime in Brooklyn public housing has residents concerned

Posted 6:06 PM, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:09PM, June 5, 2019

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Residents in NYCHA's Bushwick Houses told PIX11 they don't go out at night, as crimes in public housing in the 10 Brooklyn North precincts have increased compared to last year. In the 63 Brooklyn North public housing facilities, there have already been 13 murders, up from 5 this time last year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.