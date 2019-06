MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A child was shot in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon, police said.

It happened in the vicinity of East 137th Street and St. Anns Avenue in Mott Haven around 12:39 p.m, FDNY officials said.

Police said the 7-year-old boy was taken to Lincoln Medical Center for a grazed wound to his leg, police said.

Authorities are searching for a man who fled on foot.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.