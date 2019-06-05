California dad’s backyard rollercoaster could be yours

SAN DIEGO — A California dad built a roller coaster for kids (and adults) and now he’s giving it away.

Bruce Sales, an engineer, told PIX11 sister station KSWB he always had a fascination with rollercoasters and compared his project to a “puzzle you have to figure out.”

The rollercoaster was initially built for his children, with a securely fastened car seat, but a brave adult can ride it too!

How can that be done? They would remove the car seat and ride directly on a wooden platform.

The rider has since been a hit in the San Diego neighborhood, but the family is moving, so they will have to bid the coaster goodbye.

Instead of tossing the ride, Sales is hoping to give the coaster to another “do-it-yourself” parent.

Sales needs to have a new home for the track by mid-June, and is accepting “applications” via email. Anyone interested can email him at sales.bruce@gmail.com and should share how and why they’ll get the most use out of the coaster.