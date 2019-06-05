BTS brings special, limited exhibition to New York

BROOKLYN — Korean pop sensation BTS has taken the world by storm, and they’re only continuing to grow in popularity. Showcasing their journey, BTS is bringing an exhibition series to the United States for a limited time, with one location in Brooklyn!

BTS EXHIBITION IN THE U.S. “24/7=Serendipity (오,늘)” tells the story of the group’s career and their journey with the ARMY, or BTS fans, and how they recognized the BTS boys’ talent, bringing them to where they are now.

The band’s “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour will be highlighted, with about 121 photos taken at recent U.S. dates being released for the first time.

The exhibition will run from June 7 through July 11 at the Motif Studios at 588 Baltic St. in Brooklyn.

Fans can expect behind-the-scenes looks at the BTS boys, including tour photos and videos they took themselves throughout their career.

Formed in 2013, the septet, Kim Nam-joon (who’s nicknamed RM), 24; Min Yoon-gi (Suga), 26; Kim Seok-jin (Jin), 26; Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope), 25; Park Ji-min (Jimin), 23; Kim Tae-hyung (V), 23; and Jeon Jung-kook (Jungkook), 21; have become one of the most popular Korean bands in the world, with more than 18.5 million followers on Instagram.

BTS is currently touring across the world, with performances in France and Japan scheduled within the next few weeks. They recently wrapped up a stadium tour in the United States, with two sold out shows at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Tickets to the exhibition are $30, and those planning to go need to purchase a specific admission time and date.

Not in New York or can’t make those dates? Two other locations in Chicago and Los Angeles will be popping up in the future. Information on those exhibitions will be announced at a later date.

