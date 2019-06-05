Alec Baldwin sat down and talked to Ojinika Obiekwe about his role as John DeLorean in the new film "Framing John DeLorean." The film explores the rise and fall of the automaker as well as his obsession with making the world's best sports car.
Alec Baldwin on starring as John DeLorean in his latest film
