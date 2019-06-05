Accessibility advocates sue MTA over elevators

Posted 5:42 PM, June 5, 2019, by

LOWER MANHATTAN — Right now, about 25 percent of subway stations have elevators. But even those can be difficult to navigate.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.