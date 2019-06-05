70-year-old customer beaten at Bronx Burger King

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A woman took off one of her shoes and used it to beat a 70-year-old customer at a Bronx Burger King, police said Wednesday.

The two argued inside the Boston Road Burger King on May 1 around 2:30 p.m., NYPD officials said. Then the attacker struck the victim, causing an eye injury.

Emergency medical services took the victim to a local hospital for treatment, police said. The attacker fled the Burger King.

Police have asked for help finding her. She has black and blonde tinted hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).