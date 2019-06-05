67-year-old punched, robbed in Central Park; man sought: police

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — A man is sought after punching and robbing a 67-year-old in Central Park, police said Wednesday.

The attack happened last Friday around 10:15 a.m. near Olmsted Way and West Drive, according to the NYPD.

The victim was sitting on a bench when he was approached by the unidentified male who proceeded to punch and shove the victim, police said.

As the victim fled the scene, the attacker allegedly took belongings the victim left behind, including a tote bag that contained an iPhone.

The victim was not injured, according to police.

Police have asked for help for finding the attacker. He is described as a male in his late teens to early 20s, who was last seen wearing a powder blue hooded shirt.

