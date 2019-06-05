22 people arrested for trafficking drugs from Mexico to the Bronx: DA

The BRONX — Twenty-two people have been indicted for attempting to traffic drugs to the Bronx, authorities announced Wednesday.

A major fentanyl load from Mexico was intercepted before it got to New York, according to Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark.

At least 22 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl and heroin from Mexico to the Northeast, including the Bronx.

