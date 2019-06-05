10-year-old Brooklyn entrepreneur honored for his business helping families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flatbush, BROOKLYN – A 10-year-old business owner is being honored for his tremendous impact on the community.

Obocho Peters is a budding entrepreneur with a heart of gold. The Flatbush student launched an online thrift shop geared towards helping families enduring hardships.

Obocho's mother has played a huge role in his success by registering him for business classes at a young age. Last year, he launched his company with a business model to sell donated clothes at affordable prices.

Obocho told PIX11 that after "Avengers: Infinity War" premiered, he "wanted eight toys but my mom just couldn’t afford it." That's when he recognized a greater need in the community and decided to create a platform to help others.

"If it’s a challenge for my mom to take care of me...and pay bills all at the same time, I know it’s a challenge for other families," he said.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams dubbed the fourth grader as one of the "heroes of the month" on Wednesday. Adams said the award is for "people [who] exemplify the qualities that make our borough and our city great."

Obocho is campaigning for funding to rent a work space to house all donations and eventually build his own shop. Visit his GoFundMe for more information.